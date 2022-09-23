White Xbox Series X Spotted in a Logitech Commercial - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 602 Views
A white Xbox Series X console has appeared in a Logitech commercial for the ASTRO A30 Wireless Headset, as spotted by VideoGamesChronicle.
It isn't known if the white Xbox Series X is a one off for the commercial and is just a skin or if Microsoft plans to release it the public. It is possible the console was made white so it stands out less, however, no other device shown in the background has a new color.
The devices in the background alongside the white Xbox Series X includes a standard PlayStation 5, white and pink Blue Yeti microphones, and multiple controllers, a VR headset, and more.
Microsoft did release this week a white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller called Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core for $129.99. This is $50 cheaper than the standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller 2 in black as the accessories are not included, which can be purchased separately for $59.99.
Logitech this week did announce a cloud gaming handheld called G Cloud. It will launch on October 17 in the US and Canada for $349.99, however, pre-orders are currently discounted to $299.99. It will launch later in other regions.
The Logitech G Cloud comes with support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It also has support for Google Play Services, that will also give you access to Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and more.
The Logitech ASTRO A30 Wireless Headset is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and more.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Am I the only one that wants translucent consoles to make a come back? lol
Those were big in the 90s. I still got my translucent purple Game Boy Color and the translucent Halo Edition OG Xbox. I also remember the N64 had several translucent colors and all the Macs back in school had those rounded translucent colors.
My first one was the translucent green N64 for the DK64 bundle I won through a lunchables sweepstakes lol. I did have that Halo edition OG Xbox too! I'm still salty that Canada got that ice blue Halo 2 Xbox lol. It was definitely the coolest one!
Translucent consoles just had a lot of charm and character to them. It'd be cool if they came back in some form. Even if it's a limited edition and not permanent.
I think the Switch would be the coolest of the current platforms to have a translucent version.
Amazon sells some translucent plates for the Switch that you DIY, and it does look pretty sick. Make it happen Nintendo!
https://www.amazon.com/eXtremeRate-Nintendo-Handheld-Controller-Replacement/dp/B07YBB1X5L?th=1
I had no idea those existed. That really is tempting to do, but considering my skill are non-existent when it comes to doing anything like that. I would likely break my Switch.
I LOVE THOSE! I def want them to come back as it was fun and modern electronics are so boring. bring the fun back. I recently shelled my Dreamcast to be a translucent blue.
Not sure if you are the only one; but I'm not one of those for sure :) I really do not like that so much! I believe I had a translucent DS and a N64 and I always regretted it :)