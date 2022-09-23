White Xbox Series X Spotted in a Logitech Commercial - News

A white Xbox Series X console has appeared in a Logitech commercial for the ASTRO A30 Wireless Headset, as spotted by VideoGamesChronicle.

It isn't known if the white Xbox Series X is a one off for the commercial and is just a skin or if Microsoft plans to release it the public. It is possible the console was made white so it stands out less, however, no other device shown in the background has a new color.

The devices in the background alongside the white Xbox Series X includes a standard PlayStation 5, white and pink Blue Yeti microphones, and multiple controllers, a VR headset, and more.

Microsoft did release this week a white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller called Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core for $129.99. This is $50 cheaper than the standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller 2 in black as the accessories are not included, which can be purchased separately for $59.99.

Logitech this week did announce a cloud gaming handheld called G Cloud. It will launch on October 17 in the US and Canada for $349.99, however, pre-orders are currently discounted to $299.99. It will launch later in other regions.

The Logitech G Cloud comes with support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It also has support for Google Play Services, that will also give you access to Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and more.

The Logitech ASTRO A30 Wireless Headset is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and more.

