Logitech G Cloud Handheld Announced With Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now Support

Logitech has announced a cloud gaming handheld called G Cloud. It will launch on October 17 in the US and Canada for $349.99, however, pre-orders are currently discounted to $299.99. It will launch later in other regions.

The Logitech G Cloud comes with support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It also has support for Google Play Services, that will also give you access to Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and more.

The cloud gaming handheld comes with a 7-inch 1080p LCD display that runs at 60 Hz and has touch controls. The layout of the controls on it are in a similar layout to an Xbox controller.

"Cloud gaming is a super-exciting new way to play games," said the VP and general manager of Logitech Gaming Ujesh Desai. "I love that you can access game libraries from anywhere.

“What we wanted to do was challenge ourselves to build a device that was perfectly optimized for cloud gaming. This meant precision controls – similar to a high-end Xbox controller – a large HD screen, amazing battery life and lightweight design so players can enjoy long gaming sessions, without any compromises.”

VP of Xbox Cloud Gaming Catherine Gluckstein added, "Handhelds are a natural next step in our cloud gaming evolution, and it’s great to see a world-class hardware leader like Logitech optimize Xbox Cloud Gaming for their new device.

"You can jump right in with ease, anywhere you are, and take advantage of the 16:9 full-screen display. With extended battery life, built-in Wi-Fi, and ergonomic controls, the Logitech G CLOUD will allow you to progress through campaigns or get online for a multiplayer session where it’s most convenient to you."

Check out the specs and details below:

Dimensions

Length : 10.11 in (256.84 mm)

: 10.11 in (256.84 mm) Width : 4.61 in (117.21 mm)

: 4.61 in (117.21 mm) Height: 1.30 in (32.95 mm)

Compute Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (SD720G)

Octa-core CPU up to 2.3GHz

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio) Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio)

Type: IPS LCD

Brightness: 450 nits typical

Display Size: 7" diagonal

Fresh Rate:60 Hz

Touch Enabled: multi-touch Audio Stereo speaker, driven by high voltage smart amplifier providing clear playback

Stereo microphone, featuring echo canceling and noise suppression with high quality codec and DSP

3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack

AUX output support

Bluetooth® 5.1, with Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive support

Digital USB-C headphone support Control A / B / X / Y buttons

D-Pad

L & R analog joysticks

L & R bumpers

L & R analog triggers

L & R option buttons

G button and Home button Sense Control and Feedback Linear Haptics

6-axis IMU sensor

Ambient light sensor WiFi Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz

2 x 2 MIMO

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Battery Type : Rechargeable Li-Polymer

Number of Cells: 2 cells in parallel

Battery Weight(g): 90

Battery Watt Hours (Wh): 23.1 Expansion TF Card Operating System Android 11, with Google Mobile Service In the Box Logitech G CLOUD gaming handheld

Power adaptor

USB cable (USB-A to USB-C)

User documentation

