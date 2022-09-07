White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is Official, Design Lab to Add Elite Series 2 This Holiday - News

Microsoft following leaks has officially announced the white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

The new controller is called Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core and is priced at $129.99, which is $50 cheaper than the current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black. It will launch later this month on Wednesday, September 21.

The reason for the cheaper price is that it does not include all the accessories of the main Elite Series 2 controller like the four paddles, four additional thumbsticks, the extra D-pad, and the carrying case. It does include the thumbstick-adjustment tool, and a USB-C cable.

Those interested will be able to purchase a separate Complete Component Pack for $59.99 if they want the other accessories, including a charging dock.

View a video of the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core below:

Here is an image of the differences between the standard Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core:

Along with the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core is the announcement that the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 will be made available with Xbox Design Lab, which will let you customize the controller. It will be available this holiday.

