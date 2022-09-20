PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in August, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Supply Improves - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in August 2022 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of July 31 through August 26.

The Nintendo Switch the second best-selling console in terms of units sold, while the Xbox Series X|S was number two in terms of dollar sales.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in August 2022 have seen growth by the double-digit percentage when compared to August 2021. This is the second straight month of such growth.

Year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold the most units, while the PlayStation 5 is number one in terms of revenue.

Overall spending on video games in August decreased five percent year-over-year from $4.31 billion to $4.10 billion. Spending on video game content dropped six percent from $3.81 billion to $3.59 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 14 percent percent from $329 million to $375 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down nine percent from $38.20 billion to $34.60 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped 10 percent from $33.59 billion to $30.35 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped four percent from $3.00 billion to $2.87 billion.

"August 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories declined 5% when compared to a year ago, to $4.10 billion," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella. "This total is slightly higher than the $4.07 billion total reached during the August 2020 tracking period.

"Year-to-date spending through August 2022 totaled $34.6 billion, a 9% drop when compared to the same period in 2021, but 3% higher than the $33.5 billion achieved during the 2020 comparable period. 2022 video game monthly consumer spending has returned to 2020 levels.

"Video game hardware dollar sales grew 14% when compared to a year ago, to $375 million, helped by improved supply of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Year-to-date hardware spending declined by 4% to $2.9 billion."

Madden NFL 23 was the best-selling game in August and is the fifth best-selling game of 2022. It is also the 23rd straight year that a Madden NFL title was the best-selling game of its launch month.

"Madden NFL 23 debuted as the best-selling game of August, while also ranking 5th among the best-selling games of 2022," said Piscatella. "This is the 23rd consecutive year that a Madden NFL franchise release was the best-selling title of its launch month."

Marvel's Spider-Man jumped up the charts from 84th in July to third in August. It was the best-selling game on Steam.

"Marvel's Spider-Man jumped to 3rd on the best-selling titles chart for August - up from 84th in July," said Piscatella. "Marvel's Spider-Man was the month's best seller across tracked Steam titles."

Horizon: Forbidden West shot up the charts from 28th to 12th place and is the fourth best-selling game of 2022.

"Horizon: Forbidden West ranked as the 12th best-selling game of August, driven partially by price promotion." said Piscatella. "The title ranked 28th overall on July's chart. Horizon: Forbidden West currently stands as the 4th best-selling game of 2022."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for August 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for August 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for August 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for August 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

