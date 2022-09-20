Fast-Paced FPS Super Buff HD Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Digerati and Egypt-based developer Buffcorp have announced fast-paced first-person shooter, Super Buff HD, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Super Buff HD is a fast-paced skate-surf first-person shooter.

The year is 202020. It’s wild. All the buff dudes have turned on society. STOP THEM.

Dash, bounce, grind, blast, shred, shoot, and soar through a fever dream world of unhinged weirdness. Defeat all the buff dudes. Get a high score. Be a winner. Home for dinner.

Mobility to Make You Feel Super-Powered

Levels are playgrounds you can jump, shred, and bounce all over. Grind between rails. Body-surf on enemies. Use water jets, trampolines, poop fountains and pretty much anything to launch yourself heavenwards for huge air.

Mighty Weapons to Keep the Buff at Bay

Choose from a modest armory of killy toys, each with dual firing modes and unique functionality. From a trusty hammer that always makes its way back to you no matter how far you throw it, to a revolving potato cannon with backup basketball bombs.

A World of Poop and Pure Imagination

Your battle against the buff takes place across 20+ levels of strangeness. Levels are variously and hilariously themed, such as mushroom, street, dinosaur-cowboy, sci-fi, mall, and sewage (don’t fall in the brown stuff).

High Scores for Self-Gratification

Measure the success of your buff-battering performances by racking up ker-azy high scores. Build and keep your multiplier going for even higher scores. Pull on your big boy pants and put some thunder in your number.

Totally Nuts, Over-Buffed Bosses

Face off against a freakshow of good and pumped boss dudes. Topple a tower block with bulging biceps. Smack down a sword-wielding trashcan titan. Make mincemeat out of a belly-flopping mushroom king.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

