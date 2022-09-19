Splatoon 3 Debuts in First on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 426 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Splatoon 3 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 36th week of 2022.

NBA 2K23 the one other new title in the top 10 debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, while Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth place.

The Last Of Us Part I dropped from first to fifth place, while Gran Turismo 7 fell from third to sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 36, 2022: Splatoon 3 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NAB 2K23 - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports The Last of Us: Part I Gran Turismo 7 Minecraft Mario Party Superstars The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild FIFA 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles