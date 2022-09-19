Rockstar Acknowledges GTA 6 Leak and Says It Won't Delay the Game - News

Rockstar Games in a message on Twitter acknowledged the leak for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, likely to be titled Grand Theft Auto VI, that occurred over the weekend was real.

The developer is "extremely disappointed" to have details on Grand Theft Auto VI leaked to the internet, however, they don't anticipate the leak to cause any delays to the game.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," reads the statement from Rockstar Games. "At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.

"We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation."

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has previously previously reported on the game saying Grand Theft Auto VI for the first time in the series will have a playable female protagonist. The woman is Latina and is one of two leading characters in a story that influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

