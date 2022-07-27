Rumor: GTA VI to Feature Playable Female Protagonist, Set in Fictional Miami - News

posted 1 hour ago

Rockstar Games in February of this year announced the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is in development.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier in a new report citing people familiar with development on Grand Theft Auto VI has shared some potential details on the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto VI for the first time in the series will have a playable female protagonist. The woman is Latina and is one of two leading characters in a story that influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, according to the sources.

The developers are also being cautious as to not make jokes about marginalized groups. Rockstar has made several politically sensitive actions in recent years. This includes cancelling a mode called Cops 'n' Crooks in Grand Theft Auto Online and removing transphobic jokes from the next-generation version of Grand Theft Auto V. The company has also significantly narrowed its gender pay gap.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas. This is after the game was set to be much larger as early designs were looking to include a large amount of areas of North and South America. It was originally code-named Project Americas.

Rockstar now plans to continually update Grand Theft Auto VI by adding new missions and cities on a regular basis. Leadership hopes this will mean less crunch during the final months before release. Despite the cutbacks in the scale of the game, the world remains large and it has more interior locations than in any previous Grand Theft Auto game.

Industry analysts say Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release in Take-Two's 2024 fiscal year, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024. However, the sources say they aren't aware of any firm release date and expect the game to be at least two years away.

