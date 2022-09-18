Massive GTA 6 Leak Appears Online - News

Not much is known about Rockstar's next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, likely to be titled Grand Theft Auto VI, but it now appears a huge leak of over 90 videos from a development build of the game has leaked online.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier spoke with his Rockstar sources who confirmed the leak is real. However, they stated it is from an early and unfinished build of the game. He did say the leaks match what he previously reported on.

"Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real," said Schreier. "The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games."

The earlier report claims Grand Theft Auto VI for the first time in the series will have a playable female protagonist. The woman is Latina and is one of two leading characters in a story that influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

The leak comes from the user tepotuberhacker on the GTA Forums and appears to be around a couple of years old. With the game reportedly two years away that would mean the footage is from four years before the game is set to release.

The videos leaked showcase a look at the open-world including vehicles, robberies, shoot outs, NPC interactions, and more.

Take-Two Interactive has started filing takedown requests for the leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto VI posted to YouTube as some video now display the text, "This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Take 2 Interactive."

