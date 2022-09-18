Massive GTA 6 Leak Appears Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,540 Views
Not much is known about Rockstar's next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, likely to be titled Grand Theft Auto VI, but it now appears a huge leak of over 90 videos from a development build of the game has leaked online.
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier spoke with his Rockstar sources who confirmed the leak is real. However, they stated it is from an early and unfinished build of the game. He did say the leaks match what he previously reported on.
"Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real," said Schreier. "The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games."
The earlier report claims Grand Theft Auto VI for the first time in the series will have a playable female protagonist. The woman is Latina and is one of two leading characters in a story that influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.
The leak comes from the user tepotuberhacker on the GTA Forums and appears to be around a couple of years old. With the game reportedly two years away that would mean the footage is from four years before the game is set to release.
The videos leaked showcase a look at the open-world including vehicles, robberies, shoot outs, NPC interactions, and more.
Take-Two Interactive has started filing takedown requests for the leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto VI posted to YouTube as some video now display the text, "This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Take 2 Interactive."
I don't really understand why it's some kind of huge nightmare for rockstar. It has us talking about the game. It doesn't seem to reveal major plot points or anything (though I haven't seen all of it). So who really cares?
I can see how it would hurt morale of the devs who have spent the last 2-2.5 years making the game, only for a bunch of their hard work to leak online, portraying the game in a less than positive light (because the footage that leaked is so early development, the graphics look quite poor).
But yeah, devs should take solace in the fact that most gamers understand that all early development games look graphically outdated, and solace in the fact that most of the fans seem to like the setting and characters already.
I don’t see it would hurt morale given that I think many question the supposed 2024 release rate, meaning that videos that are 2 years old at this point are little more than proof of concept.
Unless we’re expecting something on par with the GTA Trilogy then I doubt anyone views this as representative of the eventual final release.
Never underestimate the stupidity of casual gamers, of which many GTA fans are. While core gamers like us understand that all early development games look like this, it wouldn't surprise me if there are plenty of casual gamers out there looking at these leaks and calling the graphics shitty and making fun of Rockstar, and if that is indeed happening, it will definitely hurt the morale of the dev team.
Also worth noting that the hacker leaked some of the source code, which could set back development of the game, also hurting the morale of the dev team.
Whilst I can understand the truth regarding what you say about casual gamers, they are also likely to have short memories about this sort of thing. By the time the game actually release, they’d have long since forgotten all about it.
Also, not sure why the release of part of the source code would impede development. Even if that segment of code remains unchanged in the last two years it not like it stop the devs from still using it, unless I’m missing something due to not knowing anything about software development.
Depends on what chunk of the source code it is. If it's something that could be used to assist with making cheats, especially for GTA 6's online mode, it could be very problematic for them. Apparently the hacker has threatened to release the game's entire source code in the near future, and is now trying to ransom money from Take-Two in exchange for not leaking it.
The source code leaked as well. That is a HUGE deal. If Rockstar was targeting a 2024/2025 release those plans have now most likely changed to 2026/2027 if not later.
Leakers are all pieces of shit.
This thing is easily going for the best opening of all time. 30 mil sales in the first week. What do you think, feasible?