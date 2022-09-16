Phil Spencer: No Plans to Raise Xbox Price as Customers Are More Economically Challenged - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month announced it will be increasing the price of the PS5 in select markets, including Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Microsoft and Nintendo in a separate statements announced neither company has plans to increase the price of the Xbox Series X|S consoles and Nintendo Switch, respectively.

Microsoft Gaming CEO in an interview with CNBC has reiterated Microsoft won't be increasing the price of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, especially during the uncertain economic times.

"We’re always evaluating our business going forward," said Spencer (via VideoGamesChronicle). "So, I don’t think we can ever say on anything that we will never do something. But when we look at our consoles today, and you talked about it—Series X and Series S—we think value is incredibly important. We love the position of Series S in the market, which is our lower cost console. Over half of our new players that we’re finding are coming in through Series S.

"And I can definitely say we have no plans today to raise the price of our consoles. We think in a time when our customers are more economically challenged and uncertain than ever, we don’t think it’s the right move for us at this point to be raising prices on our console."

