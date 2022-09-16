Konami Announces Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Konami has announced Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A hero’s destiny is written in the Stars.

The legendary Konami JRPGs Suikoden I and Suikoden II have now been remastered in high-definition!

The Story of Suikoden I

A once renowned hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire falls into decline.

A Liberation Army is rising up in an act of rebellion against an oppressive rule.

One by one the 108 stars of Destiny gather to shape the course of history.

The Story of Suikoden II

Our story’s hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown.

A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting.

However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…

Key Features:

All background illustrations have been upgraded to HD

Updated effects breathe new life into the pixel art animation

New environmental sounds effects to immerse yourself in this fantasy world

Battle SFX are also now HD and add a new level of realism

Newly added auto-save

Battle Fast Forward

Conversation Log

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles