343 Industries Slipspace Engine Lead Developer Reportedly Leaves Studio - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

343 Industries founder and studio head Bonnie Ross announced earlier this week she is leaving the studio as she focuses on a family medical issue. Ross worked in gaming at Microsoft for over 28 years and was the lead at 343 Industries for 15 years.

A report from Lords of Gaming and corroborated independently by Windows Central claims David Berger, who led development on Halo Infinite's Slipspace Engine, is also leaving the studio.

Berger led technical development at the studio, working on Halo 4, Halo 5: Guardians, and Halo Infinite. He previously worked on Mechwarrior, Shadowrun, and Too Human before joining 343 Industries. He spent over 20 years at Microsoft.

To replace Bonnie Ross are three people. Studio veteran and production lead Pierre Hintze is now the new studio head at 343 Industries and will lead development on Halo Infinite, The Master Chief Collection, and future games. Bryan Koski will be the GM of Franchise and Van Wyck will now oversee business and operations.

It isn't yet known who will replace David Berger.

