343 Industries Studio Head Bonnie Ross is Leaving After Leading Halo for 15 Years

343 Industries founder and studio head Bonnie Ross has announced her departure from the studio as she focuses on a family medical issue. Ross worked in gaming at Microsoft for over 28 years and was the lead at 343 Industries for 15 years.

Studio veteran and production lead Pierre Hintze is now the new studio head at 343 Industries and will lead development on Halo Infinite, The Master Chief Collection, and future games, according to Windows Central. Bryan Koski will be the GM of Franchise and Van Wyck will now oversee business and operations.

"While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue," said Ross.

"I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries had dome with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series, and so much more. It has been a honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I live.

"Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support. Halo's future is bright. I cannot wait for all of you to experience what we have in store - and to cheer alongside you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championship in October!"

"Thanks [Bonnie Ross] for your contribution to the legacy of Xbox and everything you’ve done to expand the Halo universe with experiences for millions of fans around the world," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

Head of Creative for Halo Infinite Joseph Staten added, "Bonnie, I am forever grateful to you for you inviting me back to Halo. You will always be a part of this hopeful and heroic universe we love. Once a Spartan, always a Spartan! I wish you and your family all the best."

