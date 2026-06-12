Sesame Street: Friends & Fun Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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Publisher Outright Games and developer Infinigon have narrative adventure game announced Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 9.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun is a brand-new 3D narrative adventure game for up to two players, inspired by the globally beloved children’s series Sesame Street.

In Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, players move into the neighborhood just as preparations begin for a big community celebration. Taking on the role of the newest resident on Sesame Street, players can fully customize their character and join their neighbors in getting everything ready for the party, with the adventure unfolding through interactive storytelling and playful surprises. Along the way, players can expect to befriend the residents, including Elmo, Grover, Bert and Ernie.

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun encourages exploration in safe and welcoming locations inspired by the show. Players can create and customize their own character, personalize their home, and explore the colorful street through light challenges and engaging activities. Mini-games and interactive tasks are woven throughout the story, introducing early math skills and concepts.

Designed specifically for young children, the focus is on a warm, funny, heartfelt story without pressure. Intuitive controls and positive reinforcement make it an accessible first gaming experience for preschoolers. Grown-ups, siblings and friends can also join in the fun with two-player local cooperative play, and parents can feel confident letting children explore independently in a trusted world that has supported families for generations.

Gaming and interactive experiences have been part of the Sesame Street portfolio for more than 40 years, dating back to the release of Sesame Street: Countdown for the Atari 2600 in 1981. Since then, Sesame Street has continued to explore and evolve interactive content across console games, digital apps, and SesameStreet.org. Every interactive experience is designed to strengthen children’s connections to Sesame Street characters and stories in ways that feel personal, playful, and empowering.

Since its debut in 1969, Sesame Street has become one of the most recognizable and trusted brands in children’s media worldwide. Today, Sesame Street reaches more than 300 million households across 190 countries and 30 languages. With 250 Emmy Awards and over five decades of research-backed educational impact, Sesame Street continues to connect children and families globally.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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