Judgment and Lost Judgment Out Now for PC

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Judgment and sequel Lost Judgment are now available for PC via Steam. Judgment is priced at $39.99 and Lost Judgment is priced at $59.99. You can buy both games in a bundle for $98.77, which is a 24 percent discount.

Judgment is an action-adventure video game series published by Sega and developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. It is a spin-off series of the Yakuza series.

Judgment released for the PlayStation 4 in 2018 in Japan and in 2019 worldwide. It also released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in April 2021. Lost Judgment released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in September 2021.

Judgment

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio proudly presents Judgment, an action–adventure detective game that follows twisted crime running deep beneath the surface of Tokyo. Play as Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced defense attorney turned detective, as you claw your way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network and uncover the truth behind a string of grisly murders. In this legal thriller, the balance between justice and mercy teeters on the edge.

Take advantage of two unique battle styles to take down adversaries in electrifying encounters. Packed with Hollywood-worthy combat sequences and cinematic twists and turns, this twisted tale will keep your mind racing for answers until the very end.

Lost Judgment

When a convicted police officer discloses the murder of the student teacher who bullied his son to suicide, the dark secrets of a Yokohama high school rise to the surface. Fight for the truth as detective Takayuki Yagami and go undercover at a prestigious high school to solve a string of twisted bullying cases. But as victims pile up, caught in a cycle of bullying and revenge, will the scales of justice tip in favor of defending the law or enacting vengeance? Crack skulls to crack the case in this action-packed legal thriller.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio proudly presents Lost Judgment, the sequel to Judgment that weaves investigative sleuthing, noir narrative, and bone-crushing combat into a story like none other.

Investigative Action

Tap into Yagami’s arsenal of private eye tricks to gather clues. Use hi-tech gadgets like drones and listening devices as well as hardboiled gumshoe methods like scaling buildings and tailing suspects to uncover the truth. No stronger evidence than catching a suspect in the act.

Freeform Combat

Master Yagami’s three unique, combo-heavy martial arts styles to overcome any situation from group ambushes to single-target takedowns. Plus, expand your arsenal with street signs, bicycles, and more to pack an even bigger punch.

Deep Undercover

Go undercover as a high school club advisor to get to the root of the mystery, and have some fun along the way. Join the Dance Club and groove to the rhythm with your students. Challenge your ingenuity at the Robotics Club. Test your moves against fierce opponents at the boxing gym. You can even join the biker gang, where underground racing is the only way to earn respect.

Hit the Streets

As you comb the cities of Kamurocho and Ijincho in pursuit of the truth, take a break and get to know the unique culture of each city through bars and other nightlife hotspots. It may be worth taking on a Side Case to lend your detective skills to residents in need—you never know what might come of it.

