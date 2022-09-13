9 More N64 Games Headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,299 Views
Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced nine more games will be coming soon to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
The list of confirmed games includes Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pilotwings 64, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and GoldenEye 007.
Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, and Pilotwings 64 are confirmed for 2022, while the other games will release in 2023.
View the trailer of the N64 games below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This probably means they won't add Gameboy or GBA games anytime soon. Probably Spring next year at the earliest.
I'm personally expecting next October or so the way it took 2 years for N64 to finally come to the service. Plus, it allows Nintendo to have the 9 currently announced N64 games releasing from now till next years E3 to be the main focus of the service.
Yeah I haven't been expecting it anytime soon anyways. And I would say next spring would be considered soon. I've been expecting GB and GBA in Fall 2023. I'm hoping we'll get an announcement about GB/GBA next summer.
I love Excitebike 64 and 1080°
Yeah those two were nice announcements, and then of course GoldenEye is the game everyone has been waiting to hear about. Could care less about multiple Mario Partys and Pokemon Stadiums. But Excitebike, 1080, and GoldenEye are fantastic additions to help make the N64 library start feeling pretty mature (given that the N64 had so few games anyways). Pilotwings is nice too.
GoldenEye! That's all that need to be said. The big question for the N64 service has always been will GoldenEye come. Now we know it is. GoldenEye alone is going to bring so many people into the Expansion Pack.
I think that will be the case.
For me personally, I will get it for free on Series X as I own a digital copy of Rare Replay.
But what this does mean is that Microsoft/Nintendo/Rare are happy to negotiate deals to bring classics to Nintendo's platform.
So that does open up the potential for Killer Instinct/Banjo Kazooi/Perfect Dark on the Switch.
Thinking the same thing. If the big N and Microsoft can figure out a deal for GoldenEye 007 (along with all the other factors in that one, movie studios, actors rights, etc), then coming to an agreement on Killer Instinct, Banjo titles and Perfect Dark should be easy. If I had to guess, in each case it might be the same setup: online play exclusive to Switch N64 library, while Xbox can have 4K resolution and dual analog stick support.
Outside of DK64, there are several here that I was really hoping for :)
This lines up with the final game releasing in May 2023. Meaning we’ll get the next batch of games announced at E3 next year.
And yet no Diddy Kong Racing :( oh well, a lot of good stuff coming
That definitely has license issues tied to it. MS and Nintendo had an agreement on Banjo-Kazooie, but seemingly not Conker. Which I imagine would need to be sorted out before that happens. I'm more surprised we're not getting something like DK64.
I could see it being reserved for the year of Donkey Kong. If Kirby gets one, DK has to be in the queue somewhere
Wasn’t DK’s 40th anniversary last year? Lol