9 More N64 Games Headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced nine more games will be coming soon to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The list of confirmed games includes Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pilotwings 64, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and GoldenEye 007.

Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, and Pilotwings 64 are confirmed for 2022, while the other games will release in 2023.

View the trailer of the N64 games below:

