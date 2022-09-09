PS5 Has Outsold the Switch in the UK to Become Best-Selling Console in 2022 Through August - Sales

/ 1,094 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in August, according to GfK Entertainment. The console had a strong month with sales up 56 percent month-on-month.

Nintendo Switch came in second place as sales increased four percent compared to July. Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales flat.

There were nearly 125,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in August, which is a 20 percent over July.

So far for 2022 there have been just under 880,000 consoles sold this year. This is a 36 percent drop compared to the first eight months of 2021.

For 2022 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has overtaken the Nintendo Switch and is now the best-selling console in the UK for the year.

GSD data shows that 1.67 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in August, which is a drop of 10 percent compared to August 2021. Software sales were also down three percent compared to July 2022.

Saints Row was the best-selling game in the UK and was the best-selling digital game by a large margin. However, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game if you only include retail sales.

Despite having the smaller install base the Xbox version of the game sold 21 percent more units than the other versions.

The PC version of Spider-Man Remastered had the next biggest debut. It entered the charts in seventh place and had the biggest debut for a Sony game on PC. Sega's Two Point Campus debuted in eighth place.

It should be noted the software charts do not include the sales of games bundled with consoles.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Saints Row (Deep Silver) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 FIFA 22 (EA) 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 5 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 6 F1 22 (EA/Codemasters) 7 Spider-Man: Remastered (Sony) 8 Two Point Campus (Sega) 9 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 10 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 11 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 12 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo)* 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 14 The Sims 4 (EA) 15 Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) 16 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 17 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 18 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 19 Dishonored (Bethesda) 20 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles