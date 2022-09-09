The Last Of Us Part I Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 minutes ago

The Last Of Us Part I has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 4, 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection debuted in second place. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R debuted in fourth place.

The reboot of Saints Row after debuting in first place the previous week has dropped down to third place.

Nintendo Switch Sports dropped one spot to fourth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from fourth to sixth place, and Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

The Last Of Us Part I - NEW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - NEW Saints Row Jojo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops III Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga F1 22

