Saints Row Tops the Swiss Charts, Gran Turismo 7 Takes 2nd Place - Sales

The reboot Saints Row game has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 34th week of 2022. It is the only new game in the top 10.

Gran Turismo 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and FIFA 22 all dropped one spot to second, third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Minecraft remained in sixth place, while Super Mario Party re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 34, 2022: Saints Row - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 22 Minecraft Super Mario Party Grand Theft Auto V The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Mario Party Superstars

