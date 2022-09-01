Lost Eidolons Arrives for PC on October 13 and in Early 2023 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Ocean Drive Studio announced the turn-based strategy RPG, Lost Eidolons, will launch for PC via Steam on October 13 and for the Xbox Series X|S in early 2023. The Xbox One version has been canceled.

"As fans of tactical RPGs ourselves, we would like nothing better than to have Lost Eidolons join the ranks of great games of the genre when we launch," said Ocean Drive Studio CEO Jae Kim.

"We’ve had to delay the launch a couple of times based on our players’ feedback after conducting two betas and two Steam demos. It meant we had to spend more time and money to make changes, but looking at the game now, I have no doubt the delays were worth it. I hope all of our beta and demo players will be proud of the final product they helped shape, and count Lost Eidolons as a great tactical RPG."

Lost Eidolons is a tactical turn-based strategy RPG set in a fantasy world called Artemesia. Cycle between the tactical turn-based grid combat and an out-game unit management system to prepare, outwit, and prevail in each of the sequences and discover the outcome of the revolution.

The story follows Eden, a reputable mercenary in his hometown of Lonetta. When an aristocratic conspiracy causes his fall from grace, he is left with no choice but to follow the machinations of fate that will engross him into a ploy to overthrow the conquering Emperor, Ludivictus. A journey riddled with moral dilemma, bitter farewells, and emotional betrayal; Eden’s journey will force him to discover who he really is on this grand stage.

Key Features:

Over 30 hours of gameplay.

Compelling main story combat and side story combat.

Fully voice-acted cutscenes.

Quests, gearing up, and over 30 units to recruit.

Over 20 classes for units to advance to.

Supports English, Korean, Russian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese, with other languages to be determined.

