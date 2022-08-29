Saints Row Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

Saints Row has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending August 27, 2022. Sales for the game were nearly five times higher than 2017's Agents of Mayhem, the last game released by the developer.

Horizon: Forbidden West, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot each to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up three spots to fifth place, while Pokémon Legends Arceus is down two spots to sixth place. Minecraft is up two spots to seventh place and Gran Turismo 7 dropped two spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Saints Row - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Legends Arceus Minecraft (NS) Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto V LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

