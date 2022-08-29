Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Tops 10 Million Players - News

Ubisoft announced the Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, has surpassed 10 million players on its fifth anniversary.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released for the Switch on August 29, 2017.

Read details on the game below:

wo worlds collide in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle!



The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.



Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.

Mario & Rabbids universes collide in this new adventure that combines the best of these two worlds!

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi join forces with four Rabbids heroes with their own unique personalities.

Easy to play, difficult to master. Solo and co-op turn-based combat is a fresh gameplay experience.

Battle with an arsenal of weapons through four new worlds filled with enemies, puzzles, and humorous fun!

Pick up and play anywhere exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system, even on the go.

