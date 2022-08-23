PlayStation Announces DualSense Edge Controller - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment during Gamescom Opening Night Live announced the new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5.

The controller is "the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment." it has been designed to give players "an edge in gameplay by allowing you to create custom controls, the DualSense Edge wireless controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience tailored to your playstyle."

"The opportunity to create the DualSense Edge wireless controller was a dream come true for our team," said Art Director Daisuke Kurihara. "We wanted to build on the legacy of iconic PlayStation controllers by creating a controller that empowers players to experiment and personalize elements based on their own unique playstyle – whether they are a competitive gamer or someone who just enjoys having more options to customize their play. The DualSense Edge wireless controller also features a number of thoughtful design touches that we hope players will enjoy, including a distinct DualSense controller-inspired black-and-white color scheme and a unique PlayStation Shapes pattern on the touch pad and trigger surfaces.



"We are thankful to the many gamers, professional esports players, and developers who helped provide feedback on the controller’s design."

The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a number of hardware and software-based customization options for creating a completely personalized controller experience, including:

Ultra-customizable controls: You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it's recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.

Ability to save multiple control profiles: Once you've found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you'll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you're facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War Ragnarök, or rival players in an online battle royale.

On-controller user interface: The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game.

Changeable stick caps and back buttons: Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips.

Replaceable stick modules: Play longer with the ability to fully replace each individual stick module on the controller (replacement stick modules will be sold separately).

Built-in DualSense wireless controller features: The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more.

In addition to the included stick caps and back button sets, the DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with a USB Type-C braided cable, which uses a connector housing to lock into the controller so it’s much less likely to slip out at a crucial moment. The included carrying case, which keeps your DualSense Edge wireless controller and components together and organized in one place, allows you to charge the controller via USB connection while it’s stored in the case.

