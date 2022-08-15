PlayStation Reportedly to Publish New Game From Ballistic Moon - News

Developer Ballistic Moon is working on a new game that is being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, according to the resume of the motion capture actor Joshua Archer that was spotted by a user on ResetEra.

The LinkedIn page for Ballistic Moon says the studio is "currently developing a new game with a major publisher." However, the motion capture actor's resume lists "Ballistic Moon & Sony Interactive Entertainment" with a placeholder title of " Project Bates."

Ballistic Moon is an independent studio that was founded in 2019 and is based in Farnborough, England. It was founded by Neil McEwan, Chris Lamb, and Duncan Kershaw. McEwan has previously worked on House of the Dead: Overkill and Syndicate, while Lamb worked on Until Dawn and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and Kershaw worked on Heavy Rain and Sleeping Dogs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

