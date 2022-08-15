By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Microsoft: PS4 Sold More Than Twice as Much as Xbox One

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,097 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has every quarter provided updates on the shipment totals of its consoles and the PlayStation 4 is one of the most successful video game platforms of all time with 117 million units shipped lifetime.

Microsoft has provided a sales update for its Xbox consoles in many years, however, VGChartz estimates the Xbox One sold a little over 50 million units worldwide in its lifetime.

Microsoft has appeared to have confirmed estimates from VGChartz are fairly close in documents submitted to Brazil's regulatory body, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft revealed the PlayStation 4 sold more than twice as many units as the Xbox One did, which would mean the Xbox One would have sold below 58.5 million units lifetime.

"Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and install base," said Microsoft in a translation and adding the PS4 has "sold more than twice as many [as the] Xbox in the last generation."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


25 Comments
gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

Good job VGChartz!

  • +13
trunkswd gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

Thank you! We do the best we can with the limited amount of data available.

  • +10
2zosteven (5 hours ago)

without Kinect from the start what could have been

  • +8
gtotheunit91 2zosteven (4 hours ago)

Seriously! $100 more expensive on a device that was less powerful than the other competitive system was a death shot. Would it have had a dramatic shift of what device gamers chose to where Xbox would have been nearly a 1:1 competitor with the PS4? Probably not since their were still a lot of issues the XOne had, but the Kinect bundled in adding needlessly to the cost, especially at launch, was a huge sticking point to many, many gamers.

  • +6
2zosteven gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

i never even used my Kinect

  • +2
SecondWar 2zosteven (3 hours ago)

I specifically waited until it was no longer bundled. It was a nice novelty with the 360 but that was it.

  • +2
2zosteven SecondWar (2 hours ago)

stupid me had to have it day 1, my kids enjoyed 360 version.

  • 0
Mandalore76 SecondWar (1 hour ago)

Same here. I waited a year for Kinect to be removed, and think I got it on sale for $379 the 2nd Christmas it was out.

  • 0
VAMatt gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

My guess is they're probably would be 10-15 million more Xboxes and 10-15 million fewer PlayStations last generation, had they not bundled into Kinect from the start.

  • 0
2zosteven VAMatt (2 hours ago)

1 agree 10-15 million more on X1 sales but maybe just 5 million or so less on the PS4 side.

  • +1
scrapking gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

Given all the headwinds the Xbox One was facing, somewhere between 50 and 58 million units sold is actually quite the success. Compare it to beloved consoles like the Dreamcast, the GameCube, etc., and 50+ million is no slouch.

They stopped manufacturing the Xbox One prior to the launch of the Series X|S, and yet it still has really fantastic software support two years later too. We're just starting to see some examples of games coming out on PS4 but not also on Xbox One, which I predicted, but taking nearly two years after it was discontinued for that to happen suggests software sales for the Xbox One are still pretty good. I have little doubt the supply chain issues affected that, but it's still notable.

  • +1
Puppyroach (4 hours ago)

50 million+ is a pretty good number and it still impresses how good the crew at VGChartz are at estimating console sales.

  • +6
NobleTeam360 (6 hours ago)

Wish MS would just tell us an exact number. You already admitted to being more than doubled in sales, may as well give an exact figure. Although at this point, I have pretty high faith in the accuracy of VGC's numbers.

  • +5
trunkswd NobleTeam360 (6 hours ago)

I would say our estimates are within 10% of actual Xbox One. I do agree they should just give us the actual final total for Xbox One. Same with the Xbox 360 as there is a big gap between when they last announced Xbox 360 sales and when it was discontinued.

  • +5
rapsuperstar31 (5 hours ago)

Quick someone with Microsoft stock hit up the next quarterly report and ask as a stock owner I demand to know exact sales figures.

  • +2
scrapking rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

I don't own Microsoft stock, but if I did I would totally do that! And probably get no response, because if I did own any I'd own very few shares, LOL.

  • +1
yvanjean (5 hours ago)

Considering the start of Xbox One these are decent numbers; especially since this was the generation that Xbox start releasing Day 1 on PC. What they lost in console sale they most likely made up in Game sales on PC.

  • 0
VAMatt yvanjean (4 hours ago)

I doubt that. A lot of people that play on console do not play on PC. They certainly lost some of those gamers to PlayStation, which means they did not make up for those lost software sales.

  • +1
Dallinor yvanjean (1 hour ago)

Not a chance. You're talking about over 30 million loss in install base.

  • +2
darthv72 (6 hours ago)

50m+ is still respectable. Sure it isnt breaking even with the previous 360 but it is more than double their initial offering of the og xbox. PS2 outsold the og by like 6:1 with 155m vs 24m so to see the XBO lose by only like 2.34:1 is still painful but not unbearable. Especially after the awful reveal they had and bad management at the beginning. Im sure a lot were even surprised it sold as good as it did with all things considered. With the way some Sony fans talked, you'd think it was outsold like 3-4x that much.

  • 0
LivncA_Dis3 (6 hours ago)

Ain't that stating the obvious? U don't need Sherlock Holmes to crack that

  • 0
eddy7eddy LivncA_Dis3 (4 hours ago)

Easy to say it when you have VGChartz estimates or maybe other sites, I would have bet for a 3:1 if we didn't have Trunkswd numbers. Xbox One did good enough even with all the bad desicions from the start.

  • +1
trunkswd eddy7eddy (1 hour ago)

It wasn't just me. The Xbox One had been out a few years by the time I took over the VGChartz estimates. ioi, the owner of the site, did the estimates for hardware and software for nearly 10 years when he shifted the responsibility to me and Machina.

  • +1
Kakadu18 eddy7eddy (37 minutes ago)

Other industry analysts also estimated Xbox One shipments. Based on those Wikipedia lists the Xbox One at estimated 51mil.

  • 0
scrapking LivncA_Dis3 (2 hours ago)

This is a regulatory filing, and stating the obvious is par for the course with those.

  • +1