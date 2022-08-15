Microsoft: PS4 Sold More Than Twice as Much as Xbox One - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,097 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has every quarter provided updates on the shipment totals of its consoles and the PlayStation 4 is one of the most successful video game platforms of all time with 117 million units shipped lifetime.
Microsoft has provided a sales update for its Xbox consoles in many years, however, VGChartz estimates the Xbox One sold a little over 50 million units worldwide in its lifetime.
Microsoft has appeared to have confirmed estimates from VGChartz are fairly close in documents submitted to Brazil's regulatory body, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Microsoft revealed the PlayStation 4 sold more than twice as many units as the Xbox One did, which would mean the Xbox One would have sold below 58.5 million units lifetime.
"Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and install base," said Microsoft in a translation and adding the PS4 has "sold more than twice as many [as the] Xbox in the last generation."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Good job VGChartz!
Thank you! We do the best we can with the limited amount of data available.
without Kinect from the start what could have been
Seriously! $100 more expensive on a device that was less powerful than the other competitive system was a death shot. Would it have had a dramatic shift of what device gamers chose to where Xbox would have been nearly a 1:1 competitor with the PS4? Probably not since their were still a lot of issues the XOne had, but the Kinect bundled in adding needlessly to the cost, especially at launch, was a huge sticking point to many, many gamers.
i never even used my Kinect
Same here. I waited a year for Kinect to be removed, and think I got it on sale for $379 the 2nd Christmas it was out.
My guess is they're probably would be 10-15 million more Xboxes and 10-15 million fewer PlayStations last generation, had they not bundled into Kinect from the start.
Given all the headwinds the Xbox One was facing, somewhere between 50 and 58 million units sold is actually quite the success. Compare it to beloved consoles like the Dreamcast, the GameCube, etc., and 50+ million is no slouch.
They stopped manufacturing the Xbox One prior to the launch of the Series X|S, and yet it still has really fantastic software support two years later too. We're just starting to see some examples of games coming out on PS4 but not also on Xbox One, which I predicted, but taking nearly two years after it was discontinued for that to happen suggests software sales for the Xbox One are still pretty good. I have little doubt the supply chain issues affected that, but it's still notable.
50 million+ is a pretty good number and it still impresses how good the crew at VGChartz are at estimating console sales.
Wish MS would just tell us an exact number. You already admitted to being more than doubled in sales, may as well give an exact figure. Although at this point, I have pretty high faith in the accuracy of VGC's numbers.
I would say our estimates are within 10% of actual Xbox One. I do agree they should just give us the actual final total for Xbox One. Same with the Xbox 360 as there is a big gap between when they last announced Xbox 360 sales and when it was discontinued.
Quick someone with Microsoft stock hit up the next quarterly report and ask as a stock owner I demand to know exact sales figures.
I don't own Microsoft stock, but if I did I would totally do that! And probably get no response, because if I did own any I'd own very few shares, LOL.
Considering the start of Xbox One these are decent numbers; especially since this was the generation that Xbox start releasing Day 1 on PC. What they lost in console sale they most likely made up in Game sales on PC.
50m+ is still respectable. Sure it isnt breaking even with the previous 360 but it is more than double their initial offering of the og xbox. PS2 outsold the og by like 6:1 with 155m vs 24m so to see the XBO lose by only like 2.34:1 is still painful but not unbearable. Especially after the awful reveal they had and bad management at the beginning. Im sure a lot were even surprised it sold as good as it did with all things considered. With the way some Sony fans talked, you'd think it was outsold like 3-4x that much.
Ain't that stating the obvious? U don't need Sherlock Holmes to crack that
Easy to say it when you have VGChartz estimates or maybe other sites, I would have bet for a 3:1 if we didn't have Trunkswd numbers. Xbox One did good enough even with all the bad desicions from the start.
This is a regulatory filing, and stating the obvious is par for the course with those.