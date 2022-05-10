PS5 Ships 19.3 Million Units as of March 2022, PS4 Ships 117 Million - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 19.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2022.

With 19.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of March 2022 that means 2 million units were shipped from January to March. This is down from 3.3 million for the same quarter a year ago. Demand for the console remains well above what Sony is able to supply.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.3 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 22.4 million units shipped as of March 31, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 3.1 million units.

Sony shipped 0.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, which is down from 1.0 million for the same quarter a year ago. Lifetime PlayStation 4 shipments are currently at 117.0 million units.

There were a total of 70.5 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 9.1 million from 61.4 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 71 percent of software sales.

There were 14.5 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 6.6 million from 7.9 million first-party games sold a year ago.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now at 47.4 million, which is down 0.2 million from 47.6 million from the same quarter a year ago. There were 106 million monthly active users, a drop from 106 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, reported revenue increase 0.8 percent year-over-year to 666.5 billion yen ($5.11 billion), while operating income increased 175.4 percent to 87.3 billion yen ($0.67 billion).

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the 2021 fiscal year, reported revenue increase 3.0 percent year-over-year to 2,739.8 billion yen ($21.01 billion), while operating income increased 1.3 percent to 346.1 billion yen ($1.65 billion).

The forecast for the 2021 fiscal year expects revenue to increase percent to 3,660 billion yen ($28.07 billion, while operation income will decrease to 305 billion yen ($2.34 billion).

Sony expects an increase in revenue of hardware, peripheral devices, and non-first-party titles including add-on content, which will be impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Sony expects to ship around 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. This is an increase over 11.5 million units in the previous fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022.

"Sales are expected to significantly increase year-on-year mainly due to an expected increase in sales of hardware and peripheral devices, an expected increase in sales of non-first-party titles including add-on content and the impact of foreign exchange rates," reads the report from Sony.

"Operating income is expected to decrease year-on-year due to an expected increase in costs, mainly for game software development at existing studios, and the recording of approximately 44 billion yen in expenses associated with acquisitions expected to be completed in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, including Bungie, Inc., partially offset by the impact of the above-mentioned expected increase in sales of non-first-party titles and an expected increase in sales of first-party titles."

