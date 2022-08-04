Koch Media Rebrands as Plaion - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Koch Media announced it is changing its name to Plaion, which is pronounced "Play on."

The German-Austrian company was founded in 1994 by Franz Koch and Klemens Kundratitz. It is the parent company of Deep Silver, Prime Matter, and Ravenscourt.

"Over the last 28 years we have built an incredibly strong business, partnering with many of the best-known names in the industry," said Plaion co-founder and CEO Klemens Kundratitz. "Since joining the Embracer Group in 2018, growth has accelerated and we have become increasingly diversified. To reflect the evolving nature of our business in terms not only of content, but also of geography, as we continue our expansion across the globe, we have chosen our new name to better portray who we are and the journey we are taking.

"Our new name offers us the opportunity to build on our rich history as a publishing partner and our outstanding, constantly growing network of world-class development studios and creative people, to keep delivering premium service to our partners, to highlight our ambition as a global player within the entertainment industry but also to reinvent ourselves. Our vision is to enable and inspire our worldwide teams and partners, unlocking their full potential.

"Our industry is incredibly dynamic, the expectations of our customers and our partners are continually evolving, and we must recognize this. Relying on our strong foundation whilst embracing change will deliver something new, something better. As Plaion, we’re building on our years of success while striving for more, much more. Plaion is a promise to deliver outstanding entertainment to our customers. I’m happy and proud to continue our journey as Plaion."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles