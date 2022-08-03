Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified - News

Developer Insomniac Games and Valve have confirmed the PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified.

"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified!" reads a tweet from Insomniac Games.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 12. It is available now for the PlayStation 5, while the original Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PlayStation 4.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 3, 2022

Read the details on the PC features below:

First off, let’s touch on the graphics features newly available in the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Our goal was to make this game a visual stunner on the PC platform and that meant opening up extensive configurability to PC users with varying hardware, as well as introducing some new techniques and tools to push things even further. To provide an abbreviated list:

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups. If you’ve got three monitors, we’ve got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

In addition to PC graphical features, there are multiple peripherals and customization options With PlayStation DualSense wireless controller support, PC players will get to experience adaptive trigger feedback and amazing haptic response while battling iconic Marvel villains. Mouse and keyboard support—during gameplay and throughout the game’s UI—provide a completely different customizable control option for those who prefer it. With Steam Input support, there are innumerable remapping options available, and the game will also offer multiple accessibility features. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will also support achievements and cloud saves on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

While we’ve clearly been working hard to add higher-end graphical features for those with powerful gaming rigs and fancy new graphics cards, we’ve also been trying to ensure that people with all sorts of PCs are able to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to its fullest. As such, we can now announce some details about minimum and recommended specs, as well as specs for various graphical preset levels.

Now that you know what you’re getting with our new PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, you’re surely counting down the days to its August 12 release. Luckily, I’m excited to announce that we’re also offering a pre-purchase item pack. If you pre-purchase ahead of the game’s launch, you’ll get:

Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit The original Velocity Suit

An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget

5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades

