Xbox Cloud Gaming Hourly Usage is Up 1,800% in the Last Year - News

Kevin LaChapelle and Catherine Gluckstein, members of the Xbox Cloud Gaming team, in a new video published on YouTube discuss the updates made during the last year, and more.

Gluckstein stated that hourly usage for Xbox Cloud Gaming has increased 1,800% in the last year. Microsoft is working to meet the higher demand by adding more servers around the world.

"I was looking at some of our data," said Gluckstein. "Our hours are up more than 1,800% since this time last year. That's an awful lot of gameplay."

Xbox earlier this year partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite available on Xbox Cloud Gaming for free on supported browser-enabled devices. In order to play Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming all you need is a Microsoft account and an iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access.

The senior global product manager at Xbox Game Pass Pav Bhardwaj last month stated video game consoles are here to stay and playing games via cloud streaming is not a replacement, but is an alternative.

"Some people are always going to love playing on consoles, having a console in their living room to download and have that experience," Bhardwaj said at the time.

"I love consoles -- this is just another route, another option to open up gaming to other people. It's not that one is a detriment to the other, this is more of a rising tide, and it's a really good place to be in to offer all these different opportunities. There's still PC, and there'll be new form factors that come out in future.

"Consoles are beloved, and cloud gaming is just a great alternative."

