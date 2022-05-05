Fortnite Now Available for Free on Xbox Cloud Gaming - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 813 Views
Xbox announced it has partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite available on Xbox Cloud Gaming for free on supported browser-enabled devices in 26 countries.
In order to play Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming all you need is a Microsoft account and an iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access.
"Whether you want to play Fortnite with native touch controls or a supported controller, it’s easy to jump into Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming," said Vice President and Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein.
"It’s an important step to add a Free-to-Play title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our cloud journey. We’re starting with Fortnite and will look to bring more Free-to-Play games people love in the future. At Xbox we want to make gaming accessible to the 3 billion players around the world, and cloud has an important role in that mission. Quite simply we want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the way you choose to play them."
thumbs over the screen? no thank you!
Lol don't worry, you can connect a controller. Not every xCloud game even supports touch controls. Some developers just add the functionality.
This is really big news. Fortnite and Halo Infinite is the beginning of more F2P games coming to Xcloud w/out a sub. Along with a puck being planned for release soon. These moves will really push the service forward.
Of course they do this now, and only now, instead of yrs before, when crossplay was asked for a push.
Xcloud didn't have this kind of infrastructure years ago.
Could have even been done 1-2 yrs ago, instead of during the specific time of the ongoing Apple case.
he's even now using Bandcamp as a weapon in that court case, and he'll likely use this as one too.
A nice middle finger to apple.
True. I've read that EU is proposing to make sideloading of apps mandatory on all phones which includes iPhones as well.