Fortnite Now Available for Free on Xbox Cloud Gaming

by, posted 6 hours ago

Xbox announced it has partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite available on Xbox Cloud Gaming for free on supported browser-enabled devices in 26 countries.

In order to play Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming all you need is a Microsoft account and an iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access.

"Whether you want to play Fortnite with native touch controls or a supported controller, it’s easy to jump into Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming," said Xbox Cloud Gaming Vice President and Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein.

"It’s an important step to add a Free-to-Play title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our cloud journey. We’re starting with Fortnite and will look to bring more Free-to-Play games people love in the future. At Xbox we want to make gaming accessible to the 3 billion players around the world, and cloud has an important role in that mission. Quite simply we want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the way you choose to play them."

