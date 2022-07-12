Xbox Says Cloud Gaming Won't Replace Consoles, It is 'Just a Great Alternative' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 388 Views
The senior global product manager at Xbox Game Pass Pav Bhardwaj speaking with GamesIndustry discussed the future of Xbox and cloud streaming.
Bhardwaj stated video game consoles are here to stay and playing games via cloud streaming is not a replacement, but is an alternative.
"Some people are always going to love playing on consoles, having a console in their living room to download and have that experience," Bhardwaj said.
"I love consoles -- this is just another route, another option to open up gaming to other people. It's not that one is a detriment to the other, this is more of a rising tide, and it's a really good place to be in to offer all these different opportunities. There's still PC, and there'll be new form factors that come out in future.
"Consoles are beloved, and cloud gaming is just a great alternative."
Microsoft has expanded its first-party lineup of Xbox titles outside the console market in recent years. The company now releases all of its first-party titles on Xbox consoles, PC, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I think Microsoft would just like to have their fingers in every aspect of gaming: console, PC, mobile, cloud. They would like to be everything to everyone
It makes plenty of sense from a business perspective. If Microsoft ignored mobile and cloud, they might as well be giving up the opportunity to someone else like Sony, Nintendo or another company large enough to take a shot at it. Sure, those will never be the main way of playing games, but why not make sure to have every option covered before someone else does? If it ultimately fails, they don't lose much, if it takes off, they were pioneers.
Man sucks to be a land gamer. Jokes aside, I do think cloud gaming is going to be the future just like digital, and I am kinda sad.
I don't expect cloud gaming to be the only way to access games, even when it gets to a point of running 1:1 with a native version. Too many people will be left out and that's not what their goal is. They want as many people as possible playing their games with as many options as possible.
Fuck cloud gaming.
Why? It is merely an alternative. As long as it is not pushed down our throats having options doesn't hurt.