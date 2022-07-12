Xbox Says Cloud Gaming Won't Replace Consoles, It is 'Just a Great Alternative' - News

The senior global product manager at Xbox Game Pass Pav Bhardwaj speaking with GamesIndustry discussed the future of Xbox and cloud streaming.

Bhardwaj stated video game consoles are here to stay and playing games via cloud streaming is not a replacement, but is an alternative.

"Some people are always going to love playing on consoles, having a console in their living room to download and have that experience," Bhardwaj said.

"I love consoles -- this is just another route, another option to open up gaming to other people. It's not that one is a detriment to the other, this is more of a rising tide, and it's a really good place to be in to offer all these different opportunities. There's still PC, and there'll be new form factors that come out in future.

"Consoles are beloved, and cloud gaming is just a great alternative."

Microsoft has expanded its first-party lineup of Xbox titles outside the console market in recent years. The company now releases all of its first-party titles on Xbox consoles, PC, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

