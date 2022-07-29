Horizon Forbidden West Tops the French Charts - Sales

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has not only re-entered the top five, but it also took first place on the French charts for week 29, 2022, according to SELL.

Live A Live (NS) debuted in fourth place.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) dropped from first to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained third place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 F1 22 Elden Ring

PS4 F1 22 Gran Theft Auto V Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One F1 22 Gran Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Nintendo Switch Mario Strikers: Battle League Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Live A Live PC Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Football Manager 2022

