August 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 539 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for August 2022. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Calico ($11.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31

ScourgeBringer ($16.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15

Saint’s Row 2 ($9.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Calico

You’ll need to channel the right cat-titude in the totally charming and fuzzy sim game Calico. It’s up to you to rebuild the town’s run-down cat cafe. Create your character, choose fun clothes to wear, whimsically decorate your place for cats and human visitors, and of course fill it up with the adorable animals. With magical potions, you might even be able to ride your giant cat to work. This game is low stress, creative, and simply paw-some.

ScourgeBringer

Slash your way through a post-apocalyptic world as Kyhra, the deadliest warrior of your clan. Explore the fast-paced roguelite platformer ScourgeBringer. Attack your enemies and bosses that guard the secrets of the Scourge. The ever-changing dungeon holds mysteries and mementos of past explorers that can help you move forward and, perhaps, redeem all of humanity.

Saint’s Row 2

A lot has changed in five years. You awaken from a coma to learn the 3rd Street Saints have been disbanded and their territory has been taken over by syndicates with corrupt corporation backing. Rebuild the Saints and take back your territory in an open world adventure that mixes humor and violence, and demands you earn respect by any means necessary.

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Who can pull off the heist of a lifetime? Assemble a crack team of thieves and get to work. Choose from one of eight highly skilled and highly colorful characters each with their unique set of skills like the Pickpocket, the Locksmith, the Cleaner, and more. Play solo or with three other morally dubious friends as you sneak through nightclubs and yachts. Each stage is told from a different perspective in this award-winning game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles