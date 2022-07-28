Live A Live Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

Live A Live (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 71,137 units, according to Famitsu for the week July 24, 2022.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 23,425 units. The Switch version debuted in fifth place with sales of 21,753 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place with sales of 24,869 units, while Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (NS) dropped from first to fourth place with sales of 22,871 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from third to sixth place with sales of 11,976 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down two spots to seventh place with sales of 9,746 units.

Minecraft (NS) dropped from fourth to eighth place with sales of 9,542 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) dropped three spots to ninth place with 9,380 units sold.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 69,374 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,194 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,012 units, the 3DS sold 125 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 11 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 71,137 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 24,869 (598,527) [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 23,425 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 22,871 (200,263) [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 21,753 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,976 (4,734,067) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 9,746 (812,708) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,542 (2,717,993) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,380 (3,221,140) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,841 (4,930,600)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch – 30,182 (18,526,938) Switch OLED Model – 28,715 (2,055,364) Switch Lite – 10,477 (4,816,631) PlayStation 5 – 9,804 (1,512,433) Xbox Series X – 2,884 (127,800) Xbox Series S – 2,128 (146,237) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,390 (252,212) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 125 (1,187,874) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,769)

