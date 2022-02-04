Rockstar Announces Grand Theft Auto VI is in Development - News

Rockstar Games announced the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is in development.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," said Rockstar Games.

"With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



"On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!"

Rockstar Games also announced Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.

