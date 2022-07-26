Meta Quest 2 Price Increasing by $100 in August - News

Reality Labs announced the price of the Meta Quest 2 is increasing by $100 in August. The 128 GB model next month price will go up to $399.99, while the 256 GB model will be priced at $499.99. The price of Meta Quest 2 accessories and refurbished units will also see an increase.

For a limited time every new Meta Quest 2 purchase will include a free copy of Beat Saber. The game will be included from August 1 to December 31.

"People have spent over $1 billion on Meta Quest apps, helping to fuel developers’ businesses as they deliver the games and experiences that make VR great," reads the blog post from Reality Labs.

"At the same time, the costs to make and ship our products have been on the rise. By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights."

Reality Labs added, "Even with these pricing changes, Meta Quest 2 continues to be the most affordable VR headset with a comparable feature set on the market. And each headset keeps getting better after you buy. From hand tracking improvements and Air Link to Meta Horizon Home, we’re constantly adding new features to make VR more social, intuitive, and immersive than ever before. We’ll continue shipping exciting new software updates to improve our products on a regular basis."

