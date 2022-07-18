LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Shoots Up the UK Charts - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has shot up to first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 16, 2022. Sales for the game jumped 83 percent week-on-week. The Switch version was up 175 percent and the Xbox Series X|S version sales jumped 140 percent.

F1 22 has dropped one spot to second place as sales dropped 46 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up to third place and Nintendo Switch Sports is down to fourth place. FIFA 22 is up one spot to sixth place.

Far Cry 6 sales increased 275 percent, which was enough to push the game up to sixth place.

Horizon Forbidden West dropped five spots to seventh place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to eighth place and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is down one spot to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga F1 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Horizon: Forbidden West Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft (NS)

