Bayonetta 3 Rated by ESRB and PEGI

posted 3 hours ago

Platinum Games' Bayonetta 3 might not be too far off from release as the game has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) in the US and the Pan European Game Information board (PEGI) in Europe.

The US Nintendo eShop for the game lists an M rating by the ESRB for "violence, blood and gore, partial nudity, strong language, and in-game purchases." The UK Nintendo eShop reveals the game has been given an 18 rating by PEGI.

The ratings were spotted by Twitter user The_Marmalade.

Bayonetta 3 has been rated M by ESRB according to Nintendo offical website. This can indicate the game isnt far from release. pic.twitter.com/r4zwf4NMXV — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) July 12, 2022

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017 and little was heard about the game until September 2021 when the first gameplay video released. The game is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

