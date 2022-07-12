By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Bayonetta 3 Rated by ESRB and PEGI

Bayonetta 3 Rated by ESRB and PEGI - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 490 Views

Platinum Games' Bayonetta 3 might not be too far off from release as the game has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) in the US and the Pan European Game Information board (PEGI) in Europe.

The US Nintendo eShop for the game lists an M rating by the ESRB for "violence, blood and gore, partial nudity, strong language, and in-game purchases." The UK Nintendo eShop reveals the game has been given an 18 rating by PEGI.

The ratings were spotted by Twitter user The_Marmalade.

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017 and little was heard about the game until September 2021 when the first gameplay video released. The game is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

11 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SanAndreasX (2 hours ago)

Pleas don't toy with my emotions here, VGChartz.

Seriously, hoping like crazy that Bayo 3 is finally around the corner.

  • +1
JWeinCom (3 hours ago)

My body is ready.

  • +1
Leynos (3 hours ago)

RELEASE DATE PLEASE!

  • +1
KLAMarine (31 minutes ago)

M was expected.

  • 0
Doctor_MG (2 hours ago)

Let's hope for a Nintendo direct soon!

  • 0
Spike0503 (2 hours ago)

Good to hear. Is Bayonetta a Nintendo IP at this point? Or does Platinum Games still have the rights?

  • 0
deerox Spike0503 (1 hour ago)

Sega owns the Bayonetta IP.

  • 0
Spike0503 deerox (52 minutes ago)

How interesting! Thanks for clarifying. So even though Bayonetta 3 is being developed by Platinum and published by Nintendo, Sega must be getting a cut of the profits right?

  • 0
deerox Spike0503 (22 minutes ago)

Probably. Otherwise there wouldn't be any reason for them to license out their IP.

  • 0
Captain_Yuri (3 hours ago)

Omg it's happening! Day 1!

  • 0
Drakrami (2 hours ago)

Nintendo really needs to release more games to payback the monster sales the fans give them.

  • -4