The Last of Us Part I Remake Goes Gold

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced the remake of The Last of Us Part I has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

The remake of The Last of Us Part I will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 2 for $69.99 and later for PC. It includes remakes the original The Last of Us and the standalone expansion The Last of Us: Left Behind.

Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! 🏅✨



Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs! pic.twitter.com/PGd9ezWuZC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 11, 2022

The Last of Us released almost a decade ago on the PlayStation 3 console, and it’s left an indelible mark on our studio. Joel and Ellie’s story continues to be powerfully evocative with players worldwide, and we’re humbled these characters continue to leave an impression.

With leaps in technology and hardware that allow us to push the limits of the visual fidelity and interactivity, we’re thrilled to announce this complete remake of The Last of Us, releasing September 2, 2022 for the PlayStation 5 console and in development for PC.

We’ve implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to allow even more individuals to enjoy the game. Effects, exploration, and combat have all been enhanced. Leveraging the PS5’s powerful hardware, we also implemented 3D Audio*, haptics, and adaptive triggers. Both returning fans and new players alike will have the opportunity to experience both The Last of Us Part I and its prequel story Left Behind in a whole new way.

For this rebuild, Neil has passed the directorial baton to Game Director Matthew Gallant and Creative Director Shaun Escayg to bring this project to life. Matthew joined our studio a decade ago to work on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. He rose to Lead Systems Designer on The Last of Us Part II and co-headed the charge for over 60 accessibility features. Shaun started as Lead Cinematic Animator on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Shaun would later go on to become the Creative Director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. With their deep creative and technical expertise with the series, they’re the perfect fit to helm this project, and you’ll be hearing even more about The Last of Us Part I from them soon.

