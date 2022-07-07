Psychonauts 2 Physical Release to Launch on September 27 - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Double Fine Productions have announced the Psychonauts 2 Motherlobe Edition. It is a physical edition of the game that is set to launch on September 27 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The Psychonauts 2 Motherlobe Edition is available for pre-order at iam8bit. Also available is a Standard Edition, a Collector's Edition and vinyl collections.

The Motherlobe Edition includes a copy of the game, a lenticular outer sleeve, a premium die-cut sticker pack, 6 art cards, a reversible cover sheet, and a digital download of exclusive behind-the-scenes development concepts.

The Collector's Edition includes everything in the Motherlobe Edition, as well as a digital download of the Psychonauts 2 soundtrack, Feast of the Senses 5 pin pack, blacklight Raz poster, Raz’s Archetype poster by Chris Lam, an extra sticker sheet, and a collector's box.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles