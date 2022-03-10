Gamescom 2022 Set for August 24 to 28 - News

Koelnmesse and the game association announced Gamescom 2022 will take run from August 24 to 28 in-person in Cologone and online.

The in-person event will be combined with an extensive digital program. This year will also see the new project called "Gamescom goes green," which will see Gamescom 2022 be designed to be climate-neutral over the medium and long term through the reduction and avoidance of CO2 emissions, and in the short term through a carbon offset.

"All gamescom fans and partners have been waiting for this for two years: gamescom is finally returning to the Cologne exhibition halls, and thus also the unique festival feeling we had all been missing so much," said game association managing director Felix Falk.

"This year we are combining the best of both worlds: our extensive digital program with the incomparable gamescom experience on-site. In the process, gamescom is also once again setting new standards in 2022, for example, in matters of sustainability: with our 'gamescom goes green' initiative, we will make gamescom a special and climate-friendly event together with visitors and exhibitors. We thus want to not only be a lighthouse for the many initiatives for environmental protection and climate action in the international games industry, but also a pioneer for international events in general."

COO of Koelnmesse Oliver Frese added, "We are now finally back again with gamescom – in Cologne and online! And this with a convincing momentum from the games industry. This pleases me greatly. Together we have set up a strong concept, in the context of which we of course also ensure the safety and health, as well as the well-being of all those present."

Read some details below:

Entertainment area and business area, as well as additional sections, including for cosplay, retro, and indie fans, with the unique festival feeling of Gamescom on-site.

Gamescom shows like Gamescom: Opening Night Live, Gamescom Studios, and Gamescom: Awesome Indies with a live audience on-site, as well as streams broadcast on numerous channels.

Bundled Gamescom content on Gamescom Now.

Interactive quests on all Gamescom channels and attractive rewards in the context of Gamescom Epix.

Many cooperative projects with international creators and media partners.

