EA Hiring for Next Battlefield Single Player Campaign

posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts is hiring for the next Battlefield single player campaign at its Seattle studio, according to a job listing for a Design Director.

"Your job is to embrace the core tenets of the Battlefield franchise and make sure they are woven through all layers of a masterfully designed single player campaign," reads the job listing.

"You will build the studio's design team and culture and build an amazing campaign from concept through release. You are also responsible for leading iteration of the product design based on feedback from peers, company partners, and team members while holding to the core vision."

Responsibilities includes leading the "design efforts necessary for creating a best-in-class single player campaign experience." Qualifications include a "passion and understanding of single player campaigns and how to innovate within that space."

Electronic Arts' Seattle studio was formed last year and is led by the former creative director at Bungie Marcus Lehto, who is best known for co-creating the Halo franchise. He was the art director on the original Halo, Halo 2, and Halo 3.

