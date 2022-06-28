Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Capcom has announced Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

Incoming transmission: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will upload all 10 Mega Man Battle Network titles, including graphics filters and additional bonus content. Available as part of two separate digital volumes, the full list of titles in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

