Rumor: Metroid Prime Remaster 'Definitively' Coming This Holiday

Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase tomorrow that will focus on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games.

While it likely won't be shown tomorrow, Jeff Grubb has said he heard a Metroid Prime remaster is "pretty definitively" is "going to be one of their big holiday games. In the past, this is something I heard was in the works. They have thing happening with that game.

"Now I've been told their plans is to release that game this holiday. I think almost certainly to lineup with the 20th anniversary in November."

Grubb added Metroid Prime 2 and 3 would release separately and not be getting the "big remaster treatment," according to what he has heard. He does expect them to have updated controls.

Metroid Prime released for the Nintendo GameCube in North America on November 18, 2002.

Metroid Prime 4, which has been in development for years, has been a no show at Nintendo Directs for a while now. Development for the game was restarted in 2019.

