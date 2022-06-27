Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Set for Tomorrow, June 28 - News

Nintendo announced a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will take place tomorrow, June 28 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will feature roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch Games.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.



Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

