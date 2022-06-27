By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Set for Tomorrow, June 28

Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Set for Tomorrow, June 28 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 198 Views

Nintendo announced a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will take place tomorrow, June 28 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will feature roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch Games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Kakadu18 (5 minutes ago)

A bit disappointing gotta say. But if they show Persona 3, 4 and 5 and Mario + Rabbids I'm fine.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Kakadu18 (2 minutes ago)

I wonder if Bayonetta 3 would technically be considered a third party release?

  • 0