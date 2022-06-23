Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League has remained in first place in its second week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 24th week of 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have remained in second third places, respectively. FIFA 22 is up one spot to fourth place, while The Quarry dropped from fourth to fifth place in its second week.

Minecraft remained in seventh place and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up two spots to eighth place. The Last Of Us Part II and Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, one PlayStation 4 title, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 24, 2022: Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 The Quarry Kirby and the Forgotten Land Minecraft Pokémon Legends: Arceus The Last Of Us Part II Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection

