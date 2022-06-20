Tony Hawk Says Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remakes Were in the Works Until Vicarious Merged with Blizzard - News

Tony Hawk during andyTHPS' Twitch live stream on Monday revealed a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake was in development, but it was cancelled as the developer Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard.

"That was the plan, even up until the release date of this," said Hawk when the streamer mentioned a remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

"We were doing 3 + 4, and then Vicarious got kind of absorbed, and then they were looking for other developers, and then it was over.

"The truth of it is they (referring to Activision) were trying to find somebody to do 3 + 4, but they just didn’t really trust anyone the way they did Vicarious. So they took other pitches from other studios, like, 'what would you do with the THPS title?' And they didn't like anything they heard, and then that was it.

He added, "Who knows? Maybe when all the dust settles, we’ll figure it out. You never know. I never would’ve thought we were going to do 1 + 2 20 years later."

