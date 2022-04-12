Vicarious Visions Officially Merged with Blizzard - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 461 Views
Activision Blizzard in January 2021 announced it had moved Vicarious Visions, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 developer, from the Activision side of the business to the Blizzard side.
Vicarious Visions has now announced via Twitter they have officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. They will remain located in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to developing Blizzard games.
"We've officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment," reads the tweet from Vicarious Visions. "Our development team will remain in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to Blizzard games."
It isn't known what Blizzard game Vicarious Visions is working on.
We've officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. Our development team will remain in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to Blizzard games. We invite you to follow us @Blizzard_Ent— Vicarious Visions (@VvisionsStudio) April 12, 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
DAMN IT! I was hoping the Xbox/Acti-Blizz acquisition was going to be finalized in time to stop this merger.....RIP Vicarious Visions
Idk why Blizzard, a major developer/publisher, that has at least 5,000 employees, would need a subsidiary support studio in the first place. Cleaning house is more needed than we probably think
I still can't believe that Activision took the studio that had developed the 2 most successful non-CoD games that Activision has released the last few years (Crash N.Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawks 1+2 Remake), and decided to transfer them to Blizzard to become a Diablo support studio. Was really hoping that the Xbox acquisition would close in time to put a stop to this transfer and merger, but I guess not. RIP Vicarious Visions.
Don't forget about the entire Skylanders franchise. -_-
Actually Toys For Bob were the main devs on Skylanders, Vicarious Visions just assisted them.
And both now belong to MS so nothing really changes.
Not for another year. So not much MS can do about this and even by then, Vicarious will be so ingrained into Blizzard they may not be interested in reversing the merger. Vicarious would've been great on making another Spyro or even a new Tony Hawk game, but oh well.