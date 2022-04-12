Vicarious Visions Officially Merged with Blizzard - News

Activision Blizzard in January 2021 announced it had moved Vicarious Visions, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 developer, from the Activision side of the business to the Blizzard side.

Vicarious Visions has now announced via Twitter they have officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. They will remain located in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to developing Blizzard games.

It isn't known what Blizzard game Vicarious Visions is working on.

