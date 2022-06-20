Forza Motorsport Runs at 4K/60 FPS on Xbox Series X and 1080p/60 FPS on Xbox Series S - News

Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10 in a new FAQ has has answered some questions about the upcoming racing game.

It was revealed the game will run at 4K resolution and 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X and at 1080p and 60 FPS on the Xbox Series S. Players will also be able to choose the time of day, time period, and weather when racing in the game.

The developer was also asked about an Xbox One version of Forza Motorsport and the responded by saying "We’ll share more details on platform availability at a later date."

More information on the number of cars and tracks will be shared at a later date.

Forza Motorsport will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023.

