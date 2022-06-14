Ubisoft to 'Unveil the Future of Assassin's Creed' in September - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Assassin's Creed franchise community developer Alice Terrett during the 15th anniversary live stream revealed more details on the future of the series will be announced in September.

"Join us this September as we unveil the future of Assassin’s Creed during a very special event," said Terrett. "We can’t wait to show you what’s in store."

During the same live stream it was revealed Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be getting a new mode later this year called The Forgotten Saga. It is inspired by roguelite games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles